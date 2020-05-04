Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTNT opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

