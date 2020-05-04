Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Hits New 52-Week High at $203.87

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$203.87 and last traded at C$203.37, with a volume of 22170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$194.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$162.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$158.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$142.14.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$340.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

