Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.36. 113,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,918,096. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.