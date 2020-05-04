G4S plc (LON:GFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 145 ($1.91).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of G4S to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other G4S news, insider Tim Weller acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £90,100 ($118,521.44). Also, insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of G4S stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £69,107.65 ($90,907.20).

GFS traded down GBX 9.49 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 96.36 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 3,015,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. G4S has a 12-month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.40 ($3.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

