GB Group (GBG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

GB Group (LON: GBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2020 – GB Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/22/2020 – GB Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 743 ($9.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – GB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/16/2020 – GB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/10/2020 – GB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.11. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 465 ($6.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

In related news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92). Also, insider Nick Brown sold 327,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £2,268,272.16 ($2,983,783.43).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

