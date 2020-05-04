General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.75-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.75-6.25 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

