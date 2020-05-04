Genmab A/S (GNMSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $234.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.56. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $159.45 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day moving average is $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

