Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY20 guidance at $5.80-5.90 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.80-5.90 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

