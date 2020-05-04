Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.88

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 4093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $944.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,253,000 after purchasing an additional 146,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

