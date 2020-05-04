Greenleaf Trust Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 60.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.