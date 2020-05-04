Greenleaf Trust Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

