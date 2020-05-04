GreenSky (GSKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect GreenSky to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect GreenSky to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSKY. BidaskClub raised shares of GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GreenSky from $9.50 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

