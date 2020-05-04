Guider (GDR) Price Up 49.1% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $24,318.13 and approximately $84.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.04122145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011435 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008770 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

