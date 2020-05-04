Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,860 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.69. 376,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

