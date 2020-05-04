Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,314.45. The company had a trading volume of 198,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock valued at $119,179,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.