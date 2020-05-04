Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

