Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.00 ($25.58).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HHFA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

HHFA stock traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €14.04 ($16.33). 79,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.73. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1-year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1-year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

