Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.16 on Monday, hitting $1,314.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,189.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.25. The company has a market capitalization of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock worth $119,179,685. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

