Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBIO stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.57. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

