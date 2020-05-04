Head-To-Head Contrast: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) & North American Palladium (NYSE:PALDF)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -12.90% 5.57% 3.45% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.17 billion 0.81 -$150.46 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Turquoise Hill Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

