Helium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Helium has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market cap of $254,799.53 and $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005416 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.