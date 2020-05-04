Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

