Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HEP opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $30.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 143.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $25,270.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

