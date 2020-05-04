Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

