Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

Shares of HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

