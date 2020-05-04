Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HON opened at $137.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

