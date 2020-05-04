Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 462.8% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 27.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 261.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.89. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

