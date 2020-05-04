Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

