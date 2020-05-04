Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 93.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 204,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

