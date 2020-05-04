Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded to Hold at Vertical Research

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

NYSE HUN opened at $15.36 on Monday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

