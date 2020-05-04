Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,233 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

