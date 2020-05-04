Insider Buying: Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) insider Jeremy Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,417.52).

Shares of Cenkos Securities stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. Cenkos Securities plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

