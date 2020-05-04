Insider Selling: Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.72), for a total value of £1,181,250 ($1,553,867.40).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 1,720 ($22.63) on Monday. Frontier Developments PLC has a one year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,461.93 ($19.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,243.55. The stock has a market cap of $669.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

