Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

