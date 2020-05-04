Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,687 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $24.12 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

