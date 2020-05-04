Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

