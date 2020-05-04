Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 204,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 57,525 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

