Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,166,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

