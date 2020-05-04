Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

