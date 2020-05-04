Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.