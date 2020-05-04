Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys New Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $234.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.34. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

