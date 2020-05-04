Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 186,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 141,665 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $104.46 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

