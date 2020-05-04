Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

