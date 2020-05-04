Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $884,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 168,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

