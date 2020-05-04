Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock opened at $157.43 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $164.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.40.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

