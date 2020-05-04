Intl Fcstone Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

