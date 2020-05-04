Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

