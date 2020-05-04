Investment Management of Virginia LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Shares of V stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

