Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.14 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

