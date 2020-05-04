ION (ION) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market capitalization of $313,979.56 and approximately $522.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005416 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,764,327 coins and its circulating supply is 12,864,327 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

